RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

"We will get better" - Graham Potter apologises for disappointing result in his Chelsea debut

Tunde Young

Graham Potter's managerial debut for Chelsea ended in a 1-1 draw at home to Salzburg

Graham Potter's first game as Chelsea boss ends in a 1-1 draw at home to Salzburg
Graham Potter's first game as Chelsea boss ends in a 1-1 draw at home to Salzburg

Chelsea began a new era as newly-appointed head coach Graham Potter took charge of his first game against Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League.

Recommended articles

It did not exactly go as planned though as a Noah Okafor goal in the 75th minute for Salzburg

Cancelled out Raheem Sterling’s opener to end the game 1-1.

Potter has come out to give an honest assessment of the situation in his first post-match interview as Chelsea manager.

“We are disappointed with the result, the boys gave everything. Attacked quite well, missed a bit in the final bit in the first half. Scored a good goal,” Potter told BT Sport in his post-match interview.

Social media reactions as Chelsea drop points in the UCL again
Social media reactions as Chelsea drop points in the UCL again Pulse Sports

On his feelings about the result, the English manager had few words, "overall, disappointed, it wasn’t quite to be today.”

He did draw some positives from the result though, “a little moment for the goal, apart from that we responded well. It is what it is, we have to dust ourselves down. We will get better.”

“It’s always irritating when you concede. Overall, the defensive performance was quite good. The little details we have to improve. First game, it’s not been easy for the boys, they’ve responded well to us. It’s not the result we wanted, it’s a point we have to take it. We will get better,” Potter said.

Graham Potter did not get the start he wanted to his Chelsea tenure
Graham Potter did not get the start he wanted to his Chelsea tenure Imago

As it stands, Chelsea are bottom of the group with just one point and back-to-back games against AC Milan coming up, it doesn’t look good and the new manager is the first to admit it.

"It's not the position we want to be in but we have to respond, it's as simple as that. It's a tough group but there's enough quality in the squad and we have to respond to those two games,” Potter said.

Graham Potter believes Chelsea will improve on the performance against Salzburg
Graham Potter believes Chelsea will improve on the performance against Salzburg Imago

"We know we have to win and be competitive. We are at the start of a process together as staff and players. I can only comment on the response we had and I am looking forward to working and make this team competitive and one supporters are proud of," Potter rounded up.

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

Trending

Why Todd Boehly fired Thomass Tuchel
REVEALED

Why Todd Boehly 'fired' Thomas Tuchel

Benjamin Mendy

'Not Guilty' - Manchester City's Mendy declared innocent of rape on 19-year-old girl

Thomas Tuchel went out for a morning walk on Thursday following his shock sacking 24 hours earlier

Thomas Tuchel looks 'dejected' in first photos since Chelsea sack

Jurgen Klopp with sacked Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel

Klopp shades Chelsea owner while responding to if Liverpool will sack him like Tuchel