“I am incredibly proud and excited to represent Chelsea FC” - newly-appointed Graham Potter

The 47-year-old joins Chelsea on a five-year contract having been snapped up from another Premier League club Brighton.

Potter expressed his delight to make such a step-up in his career in his first words as the newly-appointed Chelsea manager.

Potter’s first words as Chelsea boss

Chelsea confirmed the appointment of Graham Potter via a statement on their official website which also contained words from the new manager.

“I am incredibly proud and excited to represent Chelsea FC, this fantastic football club,” Potter said in the statement.

The Englishman continued, “I am very excited to partner with Chelsea’s new ownership group and look forward to meeting and working with the exciting group of players and to develop a team and culture that our amazing fans can be proud of.”

Potter rounded up by paying home to his old club, “I would also like to place my sincere thanks to Brighton & Hove Albion for allowing me this opportunity and in particular Tony Bloom and all the players, staff and supporters for their continued support during my time at the club.”

