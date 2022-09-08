RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

“I am incredibly proud and excited to represent Chelsea FC” - newly-appointed Graham Potter

Tunde Young

Graham Potter excited about his new chapter, thanks Brighton in his first address as Chelsea manager

Graham Potter
Graham Potter

Chelsea have confirmed the appointment of Graham Potter as their new manager, replacing Thomas Tuchel who was fired on Wednesday morning.

Recommended articles

The 47-year-old joins Chelsea on a five-year contract having been snapped up from another Premier League club Brighton.

Potter expressed his delight to make such a step-up in his career in his first words as the newly-appointed Chelsea manager.

Chelsea confirmed the appointment of Graham Potter via a statement on their official website which also contained words from the new manager.

Graham Potter has been appointed as manager of Chelsea Football Club
Graham Potter has been appointed as manager of Chelsea Football Club Twitter

“I am incredibly proud and excited to represent Chelsea FC, this fantastic football club,” Potter said in the statement.

The Englishman continued, “I am very excited to partner with Chelsea’s new ownership group and look forward to meeting and working with the exciting group of players and to develop a team and culture that our amazing fans can be proud of.”

Potter rounded up by paying home to his old club, “I would also like to place my sincere thanks to Brighton & Hove Albion for allowing me this opportunity and in particular Tony Bloom and all the players, staff and supporters for their continued support during my time at the club.”

Chelsea have confirmed the appointment of Graham potter as new head coach
Chelsea have confirmed the appointment of Graham potter as new head coach AFP

Potter is currently at the Chelsea training ground and is expected to begin his new chapter immediately ahead of the next game which is against Fulham on Saturday where he will make his managerial debut for the club.

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

Trending

Why Todd Boehly fired Thomass Tuchel
REVEALED

Why Todd Boehly 'fired' Thomas Tuchel

Paul Pogba has reportedly admitted to paying a witchcraft doctor

Paul Pogba admits to using 'witchcraft' amid Mbappe 'juju' claims

Super Eagles disappoint Nigerians with 5-4 penalty loss to Ghana in Jollof Derby
CHAN

Super Eagles disappoint Nigerians with 5-4 loss on penalties against Ghana in Jollof Derby

When Cristiano Ronaldo last played in the Europa League, these 10 players were not alive

10 famous footballers who were not alive the last time Cristiano Ronaldo played in the Europa League