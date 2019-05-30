The visitors were poor and people began to wonder how they managed to beat the Dade Boys in the first leg.

It was a one-sided affair and if Olympics had exploited well the spaces in the defence, they could have scored about 15 goals in the process.

The talking point of the tie was how Tanzanian referee Ndimbo interpreted the some of the rules of the game.

As early as the third minute he awarded a strange indirect freekick against MMM, right in the box, after the goalie had seemingly been unduly threatened by on rushing Peter Lamptey. Jones Attoquayefio scored from the resultant kick.

Before in the 33rd minute Great Olympics doubled their lead from Jones Attoquayefio’s free-kick, after a player had been fouled at a position, he appeared to be in an off-side position.

Peter Lamptey made it 3-0 from Cobblah’s cross and Robert Hammond on the stroke of half-time increased the tally to 4-0.

With a goal harvest in sight Olympics took the game to Malagasy side right after the break. In the 52nd minute, the referee allowed another bad goal Jones scored with his left foot boot flying menacingly together with the ball into the net.

Olympics continued to punch holes in the defence of MMM and the visitors crumbled again as Robert Hammond made it 6-0, before Peter Lamptey scored two more goals to seal victory for the Accra giants.

In 1995, AshGold will equal that feat after thrashing Anchors of Liberia 8-1 in the Africa Inter club competition and Asante Kotoko would also hammer Sony Ela Nguema of Equatorial Guinea 7-0 in 2013 in the CAF champions League