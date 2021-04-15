RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Great Olympics striker Abdul Manaf Mudasiru eyes foreign move

Accra Great Olympics striker, Abdul Manaf Mudasiru, says he’s looking forward to a move abroad should an opportunity come his way.

Great Olympics striker Abdul Manaf Mudasiru eyes foreign move

Pulse Ghana

The 20-year-old has been outstanding in the Ghana Premier League so far, steering the Dade Boys to second position.

Recommended articles

Mudasiru moved to Accra Great Olympics ahead of the 2020–21 Ghana Premier League and made his debut for the club in the first match of the season on 15 November 2020 against Medeama SC.

He played the full 90 minutes of the match as they secured a 1-1 draw against the Tarkwah-based side.

Abdul Manaf Mudasiru
Abdul Manaf Mudasiru Pulse Ghana

On 30 January 2021 during the Ga Mashie Derby, he played the full 90 minutes in a historic 2–0 win over rivals Accra Hears of Oak, the first derby win for Olympics since 2004.

“I am looking forward to traveling outside if the chance comes, ” Mudasiru said in an interview with OMY TV.

“Because I feel I have what it takes. I am still fit and strong. My agent is looking for a club for me and I have also been contacted by some clubs here in Ghana, but I am looking to go outside"

"I have played for Dreams FC and played for Agbozome Weavers and I am proud of that. But I need to move on and relaunch my career at a club that will afford me the opportunity to play week in week out."

Abdul Manaf Mudasiru has recorded one assist and he's hoping to score more goals for Great Olympics at the end of the season.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

5 reasons you should flirt in your relationship

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Ayisha Yakubu is the prettiest Muslim bride we have seen in 2021, she wore 4 gorgeous wedding dresses

Giovani Caleb shocks fans with rap verse on Gyakie's 'Forever' during live performance

KiDi wins Artiste of the Year at 2021 3 music awards

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

Meet 7-year-old Fotocopy; the hottest Ghanaian rapper at the moment (WATCH)

I was broken, hurt when my husband cheated on me - Nana Akua Addo confirms allegations (VIDEO)

Trending

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Bitter Kola: The 7 health benefits of this plant are incredible

Newly hired mortuary-man screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work (video)

New mortuary attendant screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work

Why your man's side chick is not your problem

Women arguing with the other woman instead of holding their partner accountable is not so cool. [Credit: Life]

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny [thehealthy]