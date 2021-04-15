Great Olympics striker Abdul Manaf Mudasiru eyes foreign move

Mudasiru moved to Accra Great Olympics ahead of the 2020–21 Ghana Premier League and made his debut for the club in the first match of the season on 15 November 2020 against Medeama SC.

He played the full 90 minutes of the match as they secured a 1-1 draw against the Tarkwah-based side.

On 30 January 2021 during the Ga Mashie Derby, he played the full 90 minutes in a historic 2–0 win over rivals Accra Hears of Oak, the first derby win for Olympics since 2004.

“I am looking forward to traveling outside if the chance comes, ” Mudasiru said in an interview with OMY TV.

“Because I feel I have what it takes. I am still fit and strong. My agent is looking for a club for me and I have also been contacted by some clubs here in Ghana, but I am looking to go outside"

"I have played for Dreams FC and played for Agbozome Weavers and I am proud of that. But I need to move on and relaunch my career at a club that will afford me the opportunity to play week in week out."