Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas capped a breakthrough season by rallying from a set down to beat Australian Alex de Minaur in the Next Gen ATP final on Saturday.

The 20-year-old Tsitsipas, ranked 15th in the world, came through 2-4, 4-1, 4-3 (7/3), 4-3 (7/3) against 19-year-old de Minaur for his second title after Stockholm last month.

Tsitsipas, one of the sport's most improved players this year, also finished runner-up to Rafael Nadal in Barcelona and Toronto.