Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Griezmann fires Atletico to first La Liga win of season


Football Griezmann fires Atletico to first La Liga win of season

Antoine Griezmann scored the winner as Atletico Madrid notched their first La Liga victory of the campaign by edging out Rayo Vallecano 1-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Griezmann grabbed the winner as an uncovincing Atletico Madrid edged out Ray Vallecano play

Griezmann grabbed the winner as an uncovincing Atletico Madrid edged out Ray Vallecano

(AFP)

Antoine Griezmann scored the winner as Atletico Madrid notched their first La Liga victory of the campaign by edging out Rayo Vallecano 1-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday.

The French World Cup-winner struck in the 63rd minute as Diego Simeone's men sent their newly-promoted visitors to a second straight defeat.

Atletico, who have been tipped to challenge Barcelona and Real Madrid for the title this term, kicked off their campaign with a 1-1 draw at Valencia on the opening weekend.

But despite labouring for long periods, they proved too strong for an impressive Rayo, who were champions of the second-tier Segunda Division last term.

Reigning champions Barcelona will look to back up their opening win over Alaves later on Saturday when they take on Valladolid, before Champions League holders Real Madrid face Girona on Sunday.

Atletico were unsurprisingly the stronger team in the first half, with big-money signing Thomas Lemar denied his first goal since joining from Monaco by a good save from Rayo goalkeeper Alberto Garcia.

A VAR review for an Atletico penalty appeal ruled in Rayo's favour shortly before half-time, but the hosts broke the deadlock through Griezmann.

Montenegrin centre-back Stefan Savic climbed highest to nod down a corner, and Griezmann, who scored 29 goals in all competitions last season, swivelled to slot into the net.

Atletico struggled to close out the win, though, with goalkeeper Jan Oblak having to keep out Adri Embarba's free-kick and dive at the feet of Alex Moreno to smother the full-back's effort.

But the Slovenian 'keeper kept his best save for the 90th minute, as he sprung to his right to beat away Sergio Moreno's well-struck shot and ensure Atletico took all three points.

Threats of a player strike over plans to stage La Liga matches in the United States had overshadowed the build-up to the weekend, and Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui gave his full backing to the players.

"I'm absolutely at the side of the players, they have arguments and reasons to think what they think," he said.

"I sincerely don't understand (the US plans). That's my opinion, and from here, the decision-makers will decide, but I'm in line with the feelings of the players."

Earlier on Saturday, Alaves and Real Betis played out a goalless draw as both teams got off the mark for the season after defeats last week.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghanaian Players Abroad: Franck Achemapong nets his 13th goal in Chinese Super League Ghanaian Players Abroad Franck Achemapong nets his 13th goal in Chinese Super League
Disqualified: Two Black Starlets players disqualified by MRI Disqualified Two Black Starlets players disqualified by MRI
Football: Ronaldo makes winning home debut as Juventus beat Lazio Football Ronaldo makes winning home debut as Juventus beat Lazio
Football: 'MCN' combine as Tuchel's PSG continue perfect start to season Football 'MCN' combine as Tuchel's PSG continue perfect start to season
Football: Salah strike beats Brighton to send Liverpool top Football Salah strike beats Brighton to send Liverpool top
Black Stars Squad: Kwesi Appiah welcomes Kwadwo Asamoah back to Black Stars Black Stars Squad Kwesi Appiah welcomes Kwadwo Asamoah back to Black Stars

Recommended Videos

Pulse Sports: Black Stars players to receive $5000 as winning bonus Pulse Sports Black Stars players to receive $5000 as winning bonus
Video: Check out Kevin Prince-Boateng’s rap song Video Check out Kevin Prince-Boateng’s rap song
Video: Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA ban Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA ban



Top Articles

1 Michael Student wins GHS 500,000 Betway jackpotbullet
2 Amazing The youngest scorer in AFCON history claims he slept with his...bullet
3 Honours List of winners of the UEFA Player of the Year awardbullet
4 Photos When Arsene Wenger met ex-prez John Kuffourbullet
5 Today in History On this day: Kwesi Nyantakyi appointed as...bullet
6 Profile Kwesi Nyantakyi's impeccable impact on Ghana footballbullet
7 Boxing Here is the time for Isaac Dogboe-Magdaleno boutbullet
8 Entrepreneurs Asamoah Gyan and 4 other footballers who are...bullet
9 Brazil Legendary Ronaldinho pays glowing tribute to Kofi...bullet
10 Ibrahim Tanko Black Stars assistant coach explains...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaignbullet
2 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
3 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
4 Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA banbullet
5 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
6 Video Gyan rubbishes assertion that Ghana would have won...bullet
7 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing...bullet
8 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet
9 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
10 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that...bullet

Football

German goalkeeper Loris Karius made two costly errors in the 2018 Champions League final against Real Madrid
Football Liverpool's Karius joins Besiktas on loan after Champions League nightmare
Pack of Wolves: Willy Boly celebrates a controversial opening goal against Manchester City
Football Salah sends Liverpool top, Man City held by Wolves
Safe hands: Alisson Becker has made a great start to his Liverpool career with three consecutive clean sheets
Football Alisson 'looks like' missing piece for Liverpool - Klopp
Leeds midfielder Ezgjan Alioski, pictured October 2017, and teammate Mateusz Klich pounced to reward Leeds' early dominance over the Canaries
Football Leeds top Championship table as Bolton slip up