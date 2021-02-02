READ MORE: Key stats after matchday 11 of the GPL

Current form

Gt. Olympics

They have won 5 drawn 3 and lost 3 and are sitting 4th on the league log with 18 points.

Gt. Olympics have won 2, lost 1 and drawn 2 of their 5 home league games this season

Gt. Olympics leading top scorer is Maxwell Abbey with five goals.

Gladson Awako remains the most dangerous player in the team, having scored four goals and emerged as the Man of the Match on four occasions.

The Dade Boys are inspired heading into this tie, having defeated their city rivals Hearts of Oak 2-0 to end 17 years without a win against them in the league.

King Faisal

King Faisal have won 2, drawn 4 and lost 5 and are lying 16th on the log sheet.

The Isha Allah boys staged the greatest comeback in the GPL when they came from 3-0 deficit to beat Berekum Chelsea over the weekend.

King Faisal are still searching for their first away win of the season, having lost 4 and drawn 1 of their travels.

Kwame Peprah is the top scorer of King Faisal and the third leading top scorer in the GPL with 7 goals. He bagged a hat-trick against Chelsea.

Head to head

Total =22

Gt. Olympics wins =5

Ing Faisal wins = 13

Draws= 4

At the home of Gt. Olympics

Total =11

Gt. Olympics wins =3

King Faisal wins = 6

Draws= 2

N/B: It should be noted that the head to head doesn’t include encounter between them in the 2019-2020 season because it was truncated.

However, Gt. Olympics edged King Faisal 3-4 in Kumasi.

King Faisal have won their last two visits to Accra against Olympics.

Olympics last won in Accra against King Fasial in the 2006-2007 season: 2-0