The ‘Wonder Club’ as they affectionately called have made an impressive start to the 2020-2021 Ghana Premier League and are currently sitting 3rd on the league log of the 18-club league.

They have recorded some positive results such a 3-0-win against Legon Cities, a 0-1 victory over Kumasi Asante Kotoko and also chalked a 1-0 win against WAFA.

The Twitter account managers of Great Olympics expertly posted comic tweets after every matchday and, in the end, increased engagement on their page.

The two times champions of Ghana have been trending since they defeated the Porcupine Warriors 0-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium, which resulted in the sack of head coach of the Kumasi giants Maxwell Konadu.

Below is the match report of Great Olympics win over Asante Kotoko:

Asante Kotoko returned to winning ways when they defeated Dreams FC 0-1 at the Dawu Stadium on Sunday 20th December, 2020.

Former Bolga All Stars defender Imoro Ibrahim was the hero of evening when he registered the only goal of the game from a sumptuous volley in the 20th minute.

The Porcupine Warriors, went into the game without a substantive Head Coach following the dismissal of Maxwell Konadu on Friday, following a defeat to Accra Great Olympics.

Asante Kotoko made a great start to the game pushing the Still Believe lads to their half with beautiful combination from Latif Anabila, Patrick Asmah and striker William Opoku Mensah.

Stand in Coach Johnson Smith started with Razak Abalora in post, and kept faith in Christopher Nettey, Moro Ibrahim, Habib Mohammed and Wahab Adams.

Their great start paid off in the 20th minute when Moro sent in a volley after a rebound from William Opoku Mensah’s close-range shot as the defender smashed an audacious volley into the back of the net from the edge of the box.

For Dreams FC, the absence of Joseph Esso was hugely felt as Coach Winfred Dormon paired Issah Ibrahim and Agyenim Boateng upfront. While Michael Agbekpornu, and Maxwell Arthur combined in midfield.

Emmanuel Gyamfi appealed for a penalty in the 35th minute as he was slightly hurled down by Abdul Jalilu but the referee, however, will hear none of his penalty appeal.

The first half looked lively than the second with some brilliant interposition play from Emmanuel Ocran, Sulemana Fahadi and Issah Ibrahim but they failed to punish Kotoko for lackadaisical at the back.

Dreams FC came back stronger in the second half in search of the equalizer but Kotoko goalkeeper Razak Abalora was always on hand to save his team.

Dreams FC brought on Black Satellites duo Sulemana Mohammed and Percious Boah for Issah Ibrahim and Emmanuel Ocran to pile pressure on Kotoko. But their onslaught did not change the result as the game wore on.

The Porcupine Warriors managed to hold onto the lead to record their second win of the season which takes them to the top half of the table.

The win is Asante Kotoko’s third in their last four visits to Dawu.