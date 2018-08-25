Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Guardiola calm despite Man City stumble against Wolves


Football Guardiola calm despite Man City stumble against Wolves

Pep Guardiola saw his Manchester City side drop the first points of their Premier League title defence on Saturday but immediately attempted to strike a note of calm.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte scores the equaliser in a 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers play

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte scores the equaliser in a 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers

(AFP)

Pep Guardiola saw his Manchester City side drop the first points of their Premier League title defence on Saturday but immediately attempted to strike a note of calm.

The City manager watched his team rescue a 1-1 draw at Molineux as Aymeric Laporte's first goal for the club cancelled out Willy Boly's controversial second-half opener for the newly-promoted team.

Despite appearing to vent his frustration at the officials at the final whistle, Guardiola tried to project an air of serenity in his post-match press conference.

Denying he had raised the game's most controversial moments with referee Martin Atkinson, Guardiola did his best to be philosophical about a match in which the home side exposed chinks in City's armour that will offer a glimmer of hope to the rest of the Premier League.

City were good value for their point but they looked unusually vulnerable against Nuno Espirito Santo's well-drilled side.

"We came to win the game like we did in the last month but we dropped two points or won one point and nothing will change after three Premier League games," said Guardiola.

Willy Boly's controversial goal put Wolves ahead against Manchester City play

Willy Boly's controversial goal put Wolves ahead against Manchester City

(AFP)

"It's a long road and we have to continue in that way. We created enough chances to win the game but it doesn't count and we drew the game 1-1 and I don't have too many regrets.

"There was a little lack of rhythm sometimes but I am satisfied in general with the performance."

Having stormed to the Premier League title last season and started the new campaign in impressive style with two wins in two matches, life has been plain sailing for much of the last 18 months for Guardiola.

In the absence of the injured Kevin De Bruyne, however, the composure his side so often display in attacking areas was sometimes missing at Molineux, although they still created enough chances to see off Wolves comfortably.

Man City questions

Of more concern, perhaps, was the lack of solidity in defence, where Vincent Kompany and Laporte at its heart looked far from assured as a partnership, and occasional signs of frustration after Boly had bundled the ball home with his arm.

With John Stones left on the substitutes' bench, there were signs that Kompany's lack of pace and Laporte's lack of experience could be exposed, although the young Frenchman looked like a seasoned Premier League campaigner when he thundered home a header to give his side a point.

That came in the 69th minute, 12 minutes after Boly had scored his controversial opener.

Boly's goal should have been disallowed for either handball or offside and City momentarily lost their composure in the aftermath, with David Silva booked for disputing one of two non-awards of penalties by Atkinson.

Yet Guardiola simply insisted: "I didn't see it. I'm not the referee. I didn't speak to him about that. I am not the referee and I never will be."

For Wolves coach Nuno, a point was a welcome reward for a brave display of intense pressing and attacking intent, albeit his side rode their luck to claim their second draw of the season.

City struck the frame of the Wolves goal three times, including once with the help of a fabulous save from goalkeeper Rui Patricio.

"It was a good game but after we scored we should have managed a couple of minutes better," said Nuno. "It's a growing process, one more to work on and improve for next week."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Dortmund reject 'Bayern hunters' tag for Leipzig opener Football Dortmund reject 'Bayern hunters' tag for Leipzig opener
Photos: When Arsene Wenger met ex-prez John Kuffour Photos When Arsene Wenger met ex-prez John Kuffour
Football: Wolves draw a "good point", insists Guardiola Football Wolves draw a "good point", insists Guardiola
Football: Lopetegui says collective effort needed to replace Ronaldo's goals Football Lopetegui says collective effort needed to replace Ronaldo's goals
Football: Ailing Arsenal star Ozil misses West Ham clash Football Ailing Arsenal star Ozil misses West Ham clash
Football: Bayern star Coman 'out for weeks' after second ankle injury of 2018 Football Bayern star Coman 'out for weeks' after second ankle injury of 2018

Recommended Videos

Pulse Sports: Black Stars players to receive $5000 as winning bonus Pulse Sports Black Stars players to receive $5000 as winning bonus
Video: Check out Kevin Prince-Boateng’s rap song Video Check out Kevin Prince-Boateng’s rap song
Video: Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA ban Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA ban



Top Articles

1 Amazing The youngest scorer in AFCON history claims he slept with his...bullet
2 Michael Student wins GHS 500,000 Betway jackpotbullet
3 Honours List of winners of the UEFA Player of the Year awardbullet
4 Profile Kwesi Nyantakyi's impeccable impact on Ghana footballbullet
5 Today in History On this day: Kwesi Nyantakyi appointed as...bullet
6 Brazil Legendary Ronaldinho pays glowing tribute to Kofi Annanbullet
7 Entrepreneurs Asamoah Gyan and 4 other footballers who are...bullet
8 Ibrahim Tanko Black Stars assistant coach explains absence...bullet
9 Atletico Madrid Thomas Partey apologises after breaking...bullet
10 2019 AFCON Qualifiers Kwesi Appiah names 21-man squad...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaignbullet
2 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
3 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
4 Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA banbullet
5 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
6 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
7 Video These words of Paul Pogba inspired France to World Cup...bullet
8 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that...bullet
9 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing...bullet
10 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet

Football

Otumfuo Cup Barcelona officials in Ghana to meet Kotoko over friendly
English Premier League Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu gears up for Chelsea reunion
Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey tips Atletico Madrid to win Champions League this season
Here is why Ronaldo chose Juventus over Manchester United
Serie A Here is why Ronaldo chose Juventus over Manchester United