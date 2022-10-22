‘He is not at his best’ - Guardiola criticises star man despite scoring against Brighton

The Belgian international scored City’s third goal with an impressive long-range strike in the 75th minute to seal the three points.

But it appears his manager was not as impressed as he made a statement critical of DeBruyne’s performance after the game.

Guardiola’s words after the game

"Amazing. The goal was amazing," Pep Guardiola said raving about Kevin DeBruyne’s goal but he wasn’t so impressed with the overall performance.

"He can be better, he is not at his best..." Guardiola remarked when asked about the performance of his captain.

On the overall game, Guardiola had this to say, "Today, the game was one of the toughest ones we can face.”

They [Brighton] propose the type of game we are not used to. We did not have men free. In general, I'm so satisfied with the points because it was a tricky game. Compliments to my players," Guardiola said.

Kevin DeBruyne’s comments

Kevin DeBruyne had this to say on his stunning strike, "I got the ball from Bernardo Silva, looked through the options, I was in space, shot and it went in perfectly.”

