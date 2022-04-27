'I cannot ask anything more of my players'- Guardiola praises Manchester City squad for semifinal triumph against Real Madrid

Despite an inspired second-half display by Real Madrid, they were unable to complete the comeback and had to settle for a narrow loss.

In a post-match interview Guardiola commended his boys for a dedicated performance against serial winners like Real Madrid.

Imago

“When you’re playing against a team with the quality of Real Madrid, they can punish you. But I cannot ask anything more of my players in terms of what they did with and without the ball." Guardiola told BT sports.

Manchester City still has eyes on a double, and Guardiola revealed what he told his men ahead of the second leg in Madrid.

“I told them to rest and said that Leeds is the most important thing now before we travel to Madrid and try to win the game. Both teams want to attack and have the quality to play. Football is a fantastic spectacle, it is a release.

“That is why I want to say congratulations to Carlo and his team because they are so good. They always carry a threat, but we do as well.” Guardiola said.

Imago

Manchester City hierarchy would hope that this will be the year that Guardiola delivers his first Champions League crown, and the manager is aware of the high expectations.

"Around the world and for Manchester City, we are so proud," Guardiola told BT Sport.

But it is about reaching the final, and sometimes football happens.

"We go to Madrid to try to win the game," he added.