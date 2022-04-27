RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

'I cannot ask anything more of my players'- Guardiola praises Manchester City squad for semifinal triumph against Real Madrid

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda

Pep Guardiola has no complaints following his side's narrow win over record Champions League winners Real Madrid.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is happy after his side's Champions League triumph
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is happy after his side's Champions League triumph

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has commended his team following their exciting 4-3 win over Real Madrid on Tuesday night. Manchester City established a two-goal lead within the first 10 minutes of the game and went into halftime with a comfortable lead.

Recommended articles

Despite an inspired second-half display by Real Madrid, they were unable to complete the comeback and had to settle for a narrow loss.

In a post-match interview Guardiola commended his boys for a dedicated performance against serial winners like Real Madrid.

Pep Guardiola rallies his men during a break in play
Pep Guardiola rallies his men during a break in play Imago

“When you’re playing against a team with the quality of Real Madrid, they can punish you. But I cannot ask anything more of my players in terms of what they did with and without the ball." Guardiola told BT sports.

Manchester City still has eyes on a double, and Guardiola revealed what he told his men ahead of the second leg in Madrid.

“I told them to rest and said that Leeds is the most important thing now before we travel to Madrid and try to win the game. Both teams want to attack and have the quality to play. Football is a fantastic spectacle, it is a release.

“That is why I want to say congratulations to Carlo and his team because they are so good. They always carry a threat, but we do as well.” Guardiola said.

Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti come together after the match
Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti come together after the match Imago

Manchester City hierarchy would hope that this will be the year that Guardiola delivers his first Champions League crown, and the manager is aware of the high expectations.

"Around the world and for Manchester City, we are so proud," Guardiola told BT Sport.

But it is about reaching the final, and sometimes football happens.

"We go to Madrid to try to win the game," he added.

Manchester City travels to the Santiago Bernabeu stadium on May 4th for the second leg of their semi-final clash with Real Madrid.

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda Niyi Iyanda Niyi is a sports journalist and content creator. He unapologetically gives an opinion on key happenings in the world of Sports

More from category

  • Karim Benzema scored his 40th and 41st goal of the season on Tuesday night

    Ex-Real Madrid star says Benzema deserves the Ballon d'Or after Man City brace

  • Real Madrid boss Carlos Ancelotti has promised a bumper return leg

    Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti beckons on fans to create an unforgettable second leg

  • Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is happy after his side's Champions League triumph

    'I cannot ask anything more of my players'- Guardiola praises Manchester City squad for semifinal triumph against Real Madrid

Trending

PREMIER LEAGUE

Super Eagles legend says Ghana's eligible star Eddie Nketiah could be the future of Arsenal

PA Images

After Tuchel blamed the pitch for the defeat to Arsenal, here are the top 5 most ridiculous excuses by football coaches

The most ridiculous excuses by football managers
MANCHESTER UNITED

'Guardiola-wannabe' - 5 facts about Erik ten Hag you did not know

Erik Ten Hag and Pep Guardiola worked together at Bayern Munich between 2013 and 2015 (IMAGO/Lackovic)

‘He’s handsome’: Fans drool over Asamoah Gyan’s son as his photo goes viral

‘He’s handsome’: Fans drool over Asamoah Gyan’s son as his photo goes viral