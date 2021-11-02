RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Guardiola says Brugge match 'more important' than Manchester derby

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola Creator: Oli SCARFF
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola Creator: Oli SCARFF

Pep Guardiola says Manchester City's Champions League clash with Club Brugge on Wednesday is "much more important" than this weekend's Manchester derby.

Recommended articles

City are second in Group A, one point behind Paris Saint-Germain after three games and two points clear of the Belgian side ahead of their game at the Etihad Stadium.

Last season's beaten Champions League finalists were 5-1 winners when the sides met in Belgium last month but Guardiola is not taking anything for granted ahead of the return fixture.

"I think this game is much more important than the United game," said the City boss, whose team lost 2-0 to Crystal Palace on Saturday, days after crashing out of the League Cup.

"This gives us an incredible chance to qualify for the last 16 of the Champions League. In the Premier League there are many games, in the Champions League just six, and there are not many left.

"Games three and four are the most important. I'm pretty sure they will adjust things to punish us. We have to adjust to get better. It will be a completely different game."

Guardiola remains happy with his team's performances in recent weeks despite losing on penalties to West Ham in the League Cup and the home defeat by Palace.

"The defeat on Saturday was tough," he said. "We know the calendar and how demanding it is. I think we are playing at an incredible level.

"The way we are playing in the last month and a half -- I would say (is) one of the best moments in the time we have been here."

"Every season is tougher," he added. "More contenders, more well-prepared, top managers. Only my concern was where were our standards as a team -- not success and titles."

City are currently third in the Premier League, five points behind leaders Chelsea and two behind Liverpool.

However, defeat to United on Saturday would see their Manchester rivals move level on points with the English champions despite a poor run of results in recent months that has put Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's job as boss at Old Trafford in peril.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Coach shot, players run for their lives as chaos disrupts football game in Argentina

Coach shot, players run for their lives as chaos disrupts football game in Argentina

Majeed Ashimeru channels his inner Suarez after ‘saving’ Anderlecht with last-minute handball

Majeed Ashimeru channels his inner Suarez after ‘saving’ Anderlecht with last-minute handball

Spurs in talks with Conte after sacking manager Nuno

Antonio Conte led Inter Milan to the 2020/21 Serie A title Creator: MIGUEL MEDINA

Andre Ayew equals father Abedi Pele’s goal record at Al Sadd after scoring against Al Ahli

Andre Ayew equals father Abedi Pele’s goal record at Al Sadd after scoring against Al Ahli