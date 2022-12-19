The Argentina star cemented his place in football history after leading his country to win the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
Gyakie, Sammy Gyamfi declare Messi as GOAT after World Cup win
Musician Gyakie and politician Sammy Gyamfi have both proclaimed Lionel Messi as the greatest footballer of all time after he won the 2022 World Cup.
The 35-year-old scored twice in the final as Argentina defeated France on penalties to lift the coveted gold trophy.
The South Americans rose into a 2-0 lead in the first half, thanks to goals from Messi and Angel di Maria.
However, France came back from behind to draw level, with Kylian Mbappe scoring twice to send the game into extra time.
Messi again put Argentina ahead in the second half of extra time, but Mbappe responded by completing his hat-trick as the game ended 3-3.
In the ensuing penalty shootout, Kingsley Coman and Aurelien Tchouameni missed as Lionel Scaloni’s side won 4-2 on penalties to take the trophy home.
The Communications Director of the opposition NDC, Sammy Gyamfi wrote on Twitter: “Alas, the debate has been settled. Messi is the GOAT in football history. All hail the King!”
Singer Gyakie also wrote Messi’s timeline, accompanied by the emoji of a goat to demonstrate his greatness.
Sports journalist Michael Oti Adjei also wrote: “Lionel Messi and Argentina are world champions. My GOAT, your GOAT, the world's GOAT.”
Meanwhile, former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah has praised Messi for adding the FIFA World Cup to his long list of trophies.
“Mission completed,” the ex-Black Stars captain wrote on Twitter.
