Gyamfi, Owusu fire Kotoko to win over Hearts of Oak

news

Asante Kotoko achieved a double over bitterest rivals Hearts of Oak with another 2-0 victory at the Baba Yara stadium on Sunday.

It was the same scoreline recorded at the same venue last week in the first leg encounter.

Hearts of Oak had a bigger share of the possession and opportunities in the first half but failed to make it count in goals.

Kotoko had the first opportunity just two minutes into the game but Frederick Boateng failed to connect a one-on-one situation.

The Phobians were also very close to opening the scoring in the 6th minute but goalkeeper Felix Annan made a splendid save to deny Kojo Obeng Jnr's effort from the edge of the box.

Despite the dominance, Hearts came close again on the stroke of halftime with Patrick Razak's attempt from distance missing the goal by a whisker.

The introduction of Emmanuel Gyamfi and Obed Owusu in the second stanza improved the performance of the Porcupine Warriors.

In the 67th minute, goalkeeper Benjamin Mensah made his first save of the game when he parried away an effort by Emmanuel Gyamfi.

The Porcupine Warriors took advantage of their slight dominance to go ahead when Owusu pounced on a rebound following excellent efforts from Songne Yacouba and Jordan Opoku.

Seven minutes to full-time, Gyamfi beautifully connected a pass from Stephen Nyarko to make it 2-0 to the Fabulous after an excellent counter attack.

With a 4-0 aggregate win over the Phobians, the Porcupine Warriors were handed a trophy as the winners of the two-legged friendly encounter.