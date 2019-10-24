Samuel Anim Addo polled 19 votes to join Randy Abbey and Mark Addo as the three persons that secured their place on the Executive Council on the ticket of the National Division One League.

READ MORE: Abedi Pele & 12 Ghanaian players who were named after world football icons

Gyan after hearing the news of Anim Addo’s victory took to his Instagram account to congratulate the manager of his businesses in Ghana.

“I TOLD YOU. Your hard work paid off. Congratulations @sammy_anim for been elected as a member of the GFA Division one Executive Committee. Ghana be ready for grassroots football”, he posted on his official instagram page.

The new elected Executive Council members will serve on the Council for the next four years.

Anim Addo has been instrumental in the development of grassroot football and has been the tool for driving the Babyjet U-16 Championship which recruits young talents across the length and breadth of this nation.