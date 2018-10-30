Pulse.com.gh logo
Asamoah Gyan is allegedly dating former wife of reggae musician Buju Banton

The new woman in Asamoah Gyan’s life is allegedly the ex-wife of reggae musician Buju Banton.

Asamoah Gyan is allegedly head over heels in love with Nina Atala who is the former wife of reggae artise Buju Banton.

The Black Stars skipper has reportedly headed to the court seeking divorce and has also demanded for the DNA paternity test of his three children.

Asamoah Gyan in an earlier report by Ghanaweb is making all effort to end his five year marriage with his wife Gify after the couple fell out some few months ago.

READ MORE: Asamoah Gyan files for divorce: request DNA paternity test

According to the reports the 32-year-old grew cold towards her wife after Nina Atala came into his life.

Ghanaweb understands, the former Sunderland striker will not delay to wed Nina Atala, former wife of incarcerated Jamaican Reggae artiste, Buju Banton, once the Matrimonial Division of the High Court, Accra grants his request.

Nina, a businesswoman, is known to have dated quite a number of politicians, A-list footballers and some celebrities in the creative arts industry including recently married John Dumelo.

READ MORE: Michael Essien eulogizes Barcelona midfield for exploit

Nina owns the property that houses Gyan’s pub, ‘BJ’s Sports Bar’ in Osu and is the manageress of Asa Band.

Nina, who officially separated from the incarcerated Buju Banton last year was represented by popular Ghanaian lawyer and Executive Secretary to the President Nana Asante Bediatuo.

Asamoah Gyan Gyan left the country for his base in Turkey last week after his Paradise Pac Mineral water sealed a mouthwatering deal with Asante Kotoko.

