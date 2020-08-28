Sulley Muntari and Asamoah Gyan have been linked with Kumasi Asante Kotoko, with both players having already expressed interest in joining the 23 times champions of Ghana.

Ahead of the 2020/2021 season, Nana Kwame Dankwa believes that the former Sunderland players will be a big boost to Asante Kotoko because of their pedigree and experience.

"If the technical team headed by the coach thinks they [Gyan and Muntari] are competent to help, why not? He should include them".

"Ghana's all-time top scorer Asamoah Gyan and experienced midfielder Sulley Muntari have [both] expressed interest in wrapping up their club careers at Kotoko", he added.

Should Kotoko sign Sulley and Gyan, it will be a reunion after the two players featured regularly for the Black Stars.

Gyan and Muntari have made 109 and 84 caps for Ghana respectively. Former Inter Milan star, Muntari has been unattached since leaving Spanish side Albacete in 2019.

Gyan is looking for a new club after being released by Indian side NorthEast United.

The two players were regulars in Ghana’s World Cup teams of 2006, 2010 and 2014.