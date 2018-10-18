Gyan opens up on relationship with Andre Ayew

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has indicated that there is no bad blood between him and Andre Ayew.

Gyan and Ayew are reportedly not in good terms, with the latter being accused of aiming at dethroning the former Sunderland striker as the skipper of the Black Stars.

However, Gyan says he is in good talking terms with Andre Ayew who currently plies his trade in Turkey for Fenerbache.

“Andre is my assistant in the national team so when we're in camp, we talk about the team's progress.”

“Andre is my friend and there's no friction between us. When I heard about him coming to Turkey, we spoke at length on a video call, I frequently speak with him. We do have a good relationship."

“It's the press that's creating the rivalry between us.”

“These things create division in the team and it must be discouraged.”

Gyan, who is Ghana's all-time leading scorer, joined Kayserispor last term from Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG while Ayew left Swansea City in the summer to sign for Fenerbahce on a season-long loan.