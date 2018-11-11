Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Gyan ordered by court to remove wife's maiden name in suit

The Black Stars striker in his suit had referred to his wife by his maiden name, Gifty Oware, instead of Gifty Gyan.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan has been ordered by the Accra Court to correct her wife’s name in the annulment application.

The court where proceedings of their marriage annulment is ongoing told the football star and his lawyers to go back and amend the name of his wife on his application before it can be accepted.

This order from the court came on the fact that Asamoah Gyan referred to his wife as ‘Gifty Oware’ (her maiden name) instead of ‘Gifty Gyan’, which the court found indefensible.

The development was based on an argument submitted by Gifty Gyan’s lawyers who found it insulting for the couples who stayed more than 15 years together.

READ ALSO: Asamoah Gyan's mother passes away in car crash

The court has since requested Asamoah Gyan to go back and revise the document and refer to her as Gifty Gyan and wife.

However, through the influence of his brother, Baffour Gyan, the footballer has also denied being the father of their three children and subsequently demanding a DNA test to be carried out on all three to ascertain if he is the father of the kids.

Reports indicate that Gyan,after filing for divorce in August 2018, is making preparation to marry an Accra-based businesswoman, Nina Atalah once his marriage to Gifty is annulled by the court.

Nina Atalah who is an ex-wife of jailed Jamaican act Buju Banton and has allegedly dated Stephen Appiah, John Dumelo, Ibrahim Mahama, among a host of high profile personalities was recently introduced as ‘wife’ of Asamoah Gyan at public appearances by the soccer superstar.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Pogba ruled out of Manchester derby, Sanchez benched Football Pogba ruled out of Manchester derby, Sanchez benched
Football: Pickford heroics leave Chelsea frustrated Football Pickford heroics leave Chelsea frustrated
Black Queens final squad for 2018 AWCON announced Black Queens final squad for 2018 AWCON announced
Football: Klopp admits Liverpool got 'lucky' against Fulham Football Klopp admits Liverpool got 'lucky' against Fulham
Football: Mancini strikes again as Inter Milan drop to third with Atalanta rout Football Mancini strikes again as Inter Milan drop to third with Atalanta rout
Football: Liverpool continue title push against fading Fulham Football Liverpool continue title push against fading Fulham

Recommended Videos

Mention those behind bribe – Kweku Baako dares Nyanyakyi’s wife Mention those behind bribe – Kweku Baako dares Nyanyakyi’s wife
Court throws out Derek Boateng's suit against John Paintsil Court throws out Derek Boateng's suit against John Paintsil
Bukom Banku wears eyelashes worth GHC 1,000 Bukom Banku wears eyelashes worth GHC 1,000



Related Articles

Asamoah Gyan threatens media over marriage annulment
Kwese shutdown pay TV, refocus on digital services
Gyan's lawyer abandons him as wife hires Yuni Kulendi
Did gov't misrepresent facts to FIFA to secure Nyantakyi's ban?
'I am annulling my marriage not divorcing'- Gyan breaks silence

Football

Mats Hummels and Robert Lewandowski were on the losing side as Dortmund twice came from behind to beat Bayern
Football Hummels blames illness for poor show in Bayern defeat
Court orders Gyan to remove wife's maiden name in suit
Spaniard Fabian Ruiz scored his second goal for Napoli.
Football Ruiz and late own goal rescue Napoli in rainy Genoa
Black Queens to face South Africa in final friendly
X
Advertisement