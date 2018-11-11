Gyan ordered by court to remove wife's maiden name in suit

news

Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan has been ordered by the Accra Court to correct her wife’s name in the annulment application.

The court where proceedings of their marriage annulment is ongoing told the football star and his lawyers to go back and amend the name of his wife on his application before it can be accepted.

This order from the court came on the fact that Asamoah Gyan referred to his wife as ‘Gifty Oware’ (her maiden name) instead of ‘Gifty Gyan’, which the court found indefensible.

The development was based on an argument submitted by Gifty Gyan’s lawyers who found it insulting for the couples who stayed more than 15 years together.

The court has since requested Asamoah Gyan to go back and revise the document and refer to her as Gifty Gyan and wife.

However, through the influence of his brother, Baffour Gyan, the footballer has also denied being the father of their three children and subsequently demanding a DNA test to be carried out on all three to ascertain if he is the father of the kids.

Reports indicate that Gyan,after filing for divorce in August 2018, is making preparation to marry an Accra-based businesswoman, Nina Atalah once his marriage to Gifty is annulled by the court.

Nina Atalah who is an ex-wife of jailed Jamaican act Buju Banton and has allegedly dated Stephen Appiah, John Dumelo, Ibrahim Mahama, among a host of high profile personalities was recently introduced as ‘wife’ of Asamoah Gyan at public appearances by the soccer superstar.