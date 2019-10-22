The 33-year-old made his debut in the Indian Super League on Monday, as NorthEast United drew goalless with Bengaluru FC.

Gyan lasted for 88 minutes in the game as he continues to adapt to his new club and teammates.

The Ghanaian said he was happy after making his debut, while promising a better performance in the next game.

Asamoah Gyan in action against NorthEast United

“It is very early to predict. We want to play do well, we want to play good football. I think we surprised everybody today because Bengaluru FC were the favourites and we respect them,” Gyan said.

"But everybody saw how the game went. We are happy with the one point we got and we are expecting to do much better. Next game we play at home, the fans will be behind us of course. I think we got some experience from this game and I am sure we are going to do better in the next game.”

The striker joined NorthEast United on a free transfer in September 2019 after leaving Turkish club Kayserispor in June.

Gyan boasts quite a phenomenal reputation in Asia, having scored lots of goals during his time with Al Ain, Al Ahli and Shanghai SIPG.