Asamoah Gyan’s wife has found solace in her children as he played video game with them amidst divorce reports.

The 32-year-old has filed for a divorce and has also allegedly demanded for the DNA test of his three children with Gifty.

But, Gyan has denied requesting for the DNA test of his children.

Asamoah Gyan and Gifty started courting in 2002, before they married in 2015. The couple have given birth to three children.

It is reported Gyan grew cold with his wife after the former Sunderland striker got involved with business woman Nina Atala.

Asamoah Gyan who is bent on seeking divorce has reportedly planned to take Atala to the alter once he successfully end his marriage.

The Black Stars skipper registered his first goal of the season for his Turkish side Kayerispor on Wednesday.