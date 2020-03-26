Ghana has recorded 132 cases of Coronavirus with three death and this has generated much fear and panic in the West African country.

Asamoah Gyan who had earlier urged Ghanaian celebrities to join the fight against the spread of Coronavirus which has been declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation by giving back to society is set to walk the talk in the coming days by leading the way with his donation in the coming days to entice others to follow suit.

Gyan through a post on social media said,“ As an icon, people look up to me. I urge all celebrities, all those who are fortunate, let’s give back to the community because this is the time that people need up. People need our support,”

“Let’s do this to help the government because the government cannot do this alone. We can’t depend on the government, these are our lives. We have to protect one another; we have to stick together.”

“Let’s take precaution, stay at home, use your hand sanitizers, let’s do everything possible to protect ourselves,”.