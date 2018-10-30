Pulse.com.gh logo
Gyan sings praises in the wake of divorce reports

The Black Stars striker took to his Instagram account to sing praises glorifying God just a day after news of his divorce broke up.

Gyan sings praises in the wake of divorce reports play Gyan sings praises in the wake of divorce reports

Asamoah Gyan seems to be bent on ending his marriage with his wife Gify Gyan, as he sang praises on his Instagram account a day after the news of his divorce broke up.

If you thought all heartbreaks involved tears until Asamoah Gyan jammed to gospel music amid divorce rumours.

READ MORE: Asamoah Gyan files for divorce: request DNA paternity test

Earlier today, we were shaken to the core when news broke about an impending divorce between Asamoah Gyan and wife Gifty. It is alleged that he is demanding a paternity test to prove the identity of his three children.

So naturally, we would expect him to be sober and exclusive from the public eye. But he is rather acting contrary to expectations.

READ MORE: Michael Essien eulogizes Barcelona midfield for exploit

Asamoah took to his Instagram age to record a live session filled with praising God among smiles.

Quite intriguing right? We can only speculate that this could mean he has envisaged victory in the upcoming legal battle with his wife.

Watch Asamoah Gyan's video below:

 

