Gyan speaks for the first time since divorce reports; says nothing can break him

news

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has lifted the lid for the first time since news broke of his reported divorce to his wife, Gifty.

Earlier this week, reports emerged that the Kayserispor striker has filed for a divorce at the Matrimonial Division of the High Court, Accra.

READ ALSO: Asamoah Gyan files for divorce: request DNA paternity test

The report further claimed that Gyan has denied fathering his three children and has therefore requested for a DNA paternity test to be carried out on each of them to ascertain the truth.

Until now, the 32-year-old has been tightlipped, but he has now spoken for the first time in a Twitter post.

After starring in Kayserispor’s 6-1 win over Pazarspor in the Turkish Cup on Wednesday, Gyan posted that no amount of negativity can break him.

The Black Stars skipper also aimed a dig at his critics, insisting he will continue to overcome all obstacles.

“This guy has said it over and over again that nothing breaks him down. Keep planning to lock him at the front door. He will definitely pass through the back door,” he wrote.

READ ALSO: Asamoah Gyan is allegedly dating former wife of reggae musician Buju Banton

Gyan made his first start of the season on Wednesday, as he helped Kayserispor advance to the next stage of the Turkish Cup.

The former Sunderland striker scored once and contributed two assists as his side sealed a 6-1 win over Pazarspor.