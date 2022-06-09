Gyan tops Ronaldo, Messi in list of fastest players to reach 50 international goals

Gyan is currently Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals and is also his country’s most capped player with 109 appearances.

The former Sunderland and Al Ain forward reached 50 goals for Ghana in just 103 appearances, which is almost an average of a goal every two games.

Although Ronaldo and Messi have scored more for their respective national teams, Gyan reached 50 international goals quicker than them.

A list published by the Daily Mail shows that Ronaldo took 114 matches to reach 50 goals for Portugal, while Messi needed 121 games to reach that mark for Argentina.

Some players who used fewer games to reach 50 international goals include Robert Lewandowski (81 games) and Neymar (74 games).

England captain Harry Kane recently joined the club 50 after netting in a 1-1 draw against Germany in the UEFA Nations League.

The Tottenham Hotspur striker, however, tops all the aforementioned players in the list of fastest players to reach 50 international goals, as he did so in just 71 games for the Three Lions.

For Gyan, though, this is not the first time that he has made headlines alongside some of football’s greatest players.

In June 2021, Portugal captain Ronaldo equalled the Ghanaian striker’s record of scoring in nine successive major international tournaments.

Ronaldo scored twice as Portugal opened their Euro 2020 campaign with a 3-0 win over Hungary on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.