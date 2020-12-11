In the four four games that the Royals have played already in the league, they have drawn three and lost one.

Asante Kotoko on the other hand have drawn their two games and they have two outstanding league games due to their engagement in continental football.

In the 2020-2021 truncated league Porcupine Warriors managed to beat Legon Cities 1-3 on matchday three of the Ghana Premier League.

However, Legon Cities have been handed a major boost due to the presence of Asamoah Gyan who is now the poster boy of the team.

The Kumasi giants rallied to beat the Royals 1-3 in a game which produced much thrills last season at the Accra Sports Stadium

Legon Cities, formerly called Wa All Stars have done battle with Asante Kotoko 20 times. The 23 times champions of Ghana have won 11, lost four and drawn five against the Legon based side.

Asante Kotoko in eight home league games have won three drawn four and lost one since last season.

While Legon Cities are yet to win an away league game since last season, having drawn five and lost four.

Legon Cities problem this season is goal scoring. They have netted just a goal and it was from the spot kick, so they will be counting on Ghana’s all-time top scorer Asamoah Gyan in their quest to rediscover their goal scoring form

Head to head doesn't include league games played in 2018 and 2019-2020 because the season was truncated.

Head to head

Total = 20

Kotoko= 11

Legon Cities FC = 4

Draws = 5

Kotoko at home

Total- 10

Kotoko wins-8

Legon Cities wins-1

Draws-1

2018 and 2019/2020 are unofficial results because the league was truncated (The head to head doesn't include them)

Kotoko's home performance since last season

Total- 8

Wins-3

Draws-4

Losses-1

Round 1 [Dec 29]

Asante Kotoko 1-0 Eleven Wonders

Round 3

[Jan 12]

Asante Kotoko 0-1 Chelsea

Round 5

[Jan 19]

Asante Kotoko 2-0 Dwarfs

Round 7

[Feb 2]

Asante Kotoko 1-1 Liberty

Round 10

[Feb 16]

Asante Kotoko 0-0 Ashanti Gold

Round 12

[Feb 28]

Asante Kotoko 3-1 Bechem

Round 14

[Mar 12]

Asante Kotoko 0-0 Elmina Sharks

2020-2021

Round 1

[Nov 15]

Asante Kotoko 1-1 Eleven Wonders

Legon Cities performance in away league games since last season

Total- 9

Wins-0

Draws-5

Losses-4

2012-2020

Round 1 [Dec 29]

Liberty 2-2 Legon Cities

Round 3

[Jan 12]

Dreams 0-0 Legon Cities

Round 5

[Jan 19]

Aduana 2-0 Legon Cities

Round 7

[Jan 31]

Karela 3-0 Legon Cities

Round 9

[Feb 8]

Inter-Allies 1-1 Legon Cities

Round 11

[Feb 20]

King Faisal Babes 1-1 Legon Cities

Round 14

[Mar 11]

Chelsea 2-0 Legon Cities

2020-2021

Round 2

[Nov 20]

Great Olympics 3-0 Legon Cities

Round 4

[Dec 5]

Dreams 0-0 Legon Cities