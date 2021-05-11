RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Haaland back in training ahead of German Cup final

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Erling Braut Haaland returned to Borussia Dortmund training on Tuesday

Erling Braut Haaland returned to Borussia Dortmund training on Tuesday Creator: Ina Fassbender
Erling Braut Haaland returned to Borussia Dortmund training on Tuesday AFP

Erling Braut Haaland returned to Borussia Dortmund training Tuesday, boosting hopes the star striker will be fit for the German Cup final against RB Leipzig in two days time.

Recommended articles

"Things are looking good with Erling... He is very confident. We are too," Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc told AFP subsidiary SID.

Thursday's showcase final is being played behind closed doors at Berlin's Olympic stadium.

Haaland, 20, has been sidelined by deep bruising which saw him miss Dortmund's semi-final thrashing of second-tier Holstein Kiel and Saturday's 3-2 league win over Leipzig.

According to Dortmund-based daily Ruhr Nachrichten, Haaland spurned a day off on Monday for extra treatment and conditioning training.

He then took part in full training with the squad on Tuesday.

Haaland has scored 53 goals in all competitions for Dortmund since his January 2020 transfer from Salzburg and he has a chance to win his first trophy with the Bundesliga club.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Stephen Appiah names top 5 Black Stars players, leaves out Asamoah Gyan

Stephen Appiah names top 5 Black Stars players, leaves out Asamoah Gyan

Liberian president Weah's son sentenced over 'Ibiza-style' parties

George Weah has been president of Liberia since 2018 Creator: ISSOUF SANOGO

Three things we learned from Chelsea v Real Madrid

Chelsea striker Timo Werner scores against Real Madrid Creator: Glyn KIRK

Ghanaian sports journalist Thomas Freeman Yeboah goes home today

Thomas Freeman's funeral