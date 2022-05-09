RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Haaland informs Dortmund he wants to join Guardiola at Manchester City

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor

Erling Haaland has informed Borussia Dortmund of his desire to play in the Premier League next season.

Erling Haaland has reportedly agreed to join Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season
Erling Haaland has reportedly agreed to join Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season

Borussia Dortmund is set to lose star striker Erling Haaland, who is expected to join Manchester City at the end of the current season.

Recommended articles

According to The Athletic, the Norwegian forward has informed the club of his decision to leave the German side this summer.

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has reportedly agreed personal terms with Premier league champions Manchester City
Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has reportedly agreed personal terms with Premier league champions Manchester City Imago

"The prolific Norway striker’s proposed move from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City is now a “done deal”, and should be confirmed this week," The Athletic said.

3 strikers with Nigerian roots Liverpool can buy to match Haaland at Manchester City

'We're still richer' - Reactions as Manchester City take the driving seat in the title race with an easy win over Newcastle

Revealing the Ultimate XI of one of football's greatest agents

It added that Haaland and Manchester City have also agreed on initial personal terms, with the English champions ready to activate his €75 million release clause at Dortmund.

The 21-year-old joined the Bundesliga side in January 2020 after rejecting City's neighbours, Manchester United in a highly reported move.

Haaland began his career at Byne and moved to Molde, where he was coached by former Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solksjaer, before joining Austrian outfit, RB Salzburg.

Erling Haaland has a contract with Dortmund until 2024 but a release clause became active at the start of 2022
Erling Haaland has a contract with Dortmund until 2024 but a release clause became active at the start of 2022 AFP

He has scored 85 goals in 88 appearances since swapping Austria for Germany, 28 of those goals arrived in the current campaign, which has been blighted by injuries with the giant striker limited to 28 appearances.

Haaland has also been linked with other European giants like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

Pep Guardiola wants Borussia Dortmund Erling Haaland at Manchester City this summer
Pep Guardiola wants Borussia Dortmund Erling Haaland at Manchester City this summer Imago

However, with the latest development, it does appear that the prodigiously gifted star has decided to join Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • Mohamed Salah has revenge on his mind against Real Madrid for the Champions League final in Paris

    Salah’s vengeance-driven hatred of Real Madrid could cost Liverpool the final in the City of Love

  • Erling Haaland has reportedly agreed to join Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season

    Haaland informs Dortmund he wants to join Guardiola at Manchester City

  • Eddie Nketiah: Jamie Carragher advises Ghana-target to leave Arsenal

    Eddie Nketiah: Jamie Carragher advises Ghana-target to leave Arsenal

Trending

3 famous curses in football history

Famous football curses

Ghana nearly boycotted 2012 AFCON semis against Zambia because of Dede Ayew – Boateng

Derek Boateng

How Pep Guardiola ‘the overthinker’ lost the Champions League final spot

Pep Guardiola is to blame for Manchester City's disappointing loss to Real Madrid
UCL

3 key changes Ancelotti made to outsmart Guardiola and lead Real Madrid to a win against Man City

Carlo Ancelotti got the better of Pep Guardiola