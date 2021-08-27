RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Haaland leaves it late as Dortmund down Hoffenheim

Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland (C) celebrates scoring the late winning goal on Friday Creator: Ina Fassbender
Erling Braut Haaland scored the winning goal in added time as Borussia Dortmund snatched a dramatic 3-2 win at home to Hoffenheim on Friday in the Bundesliga.

Hoffenheim equalised twice as goals by Dortmund teenagers Giovanni Reyna and Jude Bellingham were cancelled out by Christoph Baumgartner, then Munas Dabbur who levelled in the 90th minute.

However, Haaland made sure of the three points for Dortmund when he smashed his sixth goal this season into the net in the 91st minute.

