Haaland's agent and father hold Barca talks - reports

"What Barcelona need is for the player to choose the club to precisely avoid an auction for him that in no case would benefit Barcelona, who don't have much money lying around."

Haaland, 20, is the Champions League's leading scorer this season with 10 goals. He has netted 49 goals in as many games for Dortmund since joining from Salzburg in January of last year.

According to Cadena Cope radio and Madrid sports daily As, Raiola and Haaland's father will also travel to the capital to meet with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez.

This is a "merely informative" meeting, Cope reports, adding that Real "want to know the situation the Norwegian star is going through at Borussia Dortmund".

The radio station said Raiola and Haaland senior also want to gauge the club's interest in signing the Norway star.