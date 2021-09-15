RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Haller scores four on Champions League debut in Ajax romp

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Night to remember: Ajax forward Sebastien Haller celebrates scoring in Lisbon

Night to remember: Ajax forward Sebastien Haller celebrates scoring in Lisbon Creator: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA
Night to remember: Ajax forward Sebastien Haller celebrates scoring in Lisbon Creator: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA

Ajax Amsterdam's Ivory Coast striker Sebastien Haller marked his Champions League debut with four goals in a 5-1 romp at Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday.

Recommended articles

Haller, who moved from West Ham for 22.5 million euros in January after netting 14 times in 54 outings for the Londoners, scored in the second, ninth, 53rd and 63rd minutes.

The 27-year-old has been in a rich vein of form recently having also scored twice in nine minutes to give the Ivory Coast a 2-1 World Cup qualifying win over Cameroon last week.

"I still don't believe it. It's kind of a dream. I couldn't expect more than this. I am just happy and trying to enjoy tonight," said Haller.

It was a remarkable performance by Haller who missed out on playing in the Europa League last season after Ajax forgot to register him following the player's switch from West Ham.

"I just tried to be not too emotional because being so young and playing these kind of games it's a dream, so I was just focused on doing my job, focusing on the other team, tactically, physically and today I thank to my team-mates for all this," Haller told uefa.com.

Steven Berghuis added the other goal for the four-time European champions with Paulinho grabbing a consolation for the Portuguese side in the Group C clash.

In the group's other match on Wednesday, Borussia Dortmund came away from Turkey with a 2-1 win over Besiktas in Istanbul.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Watch: Paul Pogba performs with Burna Boy just hours after starring for Manchester United

Watch: Paul Pogba performs with Burna Boy just hours after starring for Manchester United

‘I swear, score or else…’: Video shows CK Akonnor ‘threatening’ Kwame Poku during SA game

‘I swear, score or else…’: Video shows CK Akonnor ‘threatening’ Kwame Poku during SA game

Mali 3-0 Ghana and 5 worst Black Stars performances under CK Akonnor

South Africa beat Ghana

BREAKING: CK Akonnor sacked as Black Stars coach

BREAKING: CK Akonnor sacked as Black Stars coach