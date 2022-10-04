Haminu Dramani reveals what Essien told him after World Cup goal against USA

Dramani was part of the Black Stars team that qualified the country for its first-ever World Cup in Germany.

Despite losing their opening group game against Italy, Ghana recovered to beat the Czech Republic and USA to advance to the round of 16.

Dramani was among the scorers in the game against the Americans, scoring Ghana’s first on their way to a 2-1 victory.

Recounting his first, and only goal at the World Cup, Dramani said Essien told him his strike will remain in his memory forever.

“Of course, my most memorable World Cup moment was against USA,” the 36-year-old told TV3.

“I remember right after the game, Essien was telling me ‘hey this your goal is going to be there forever’. So I remember all those things. It was an amazing feeling.”

Dramani said it felt special to feature in the World Cup in 2006, adding that it’s every footballer’s dream to play on the world stage.

“I remember when he first arrived at the stadium to play our first game. When I felt the grass, I was like ‘wow I’m really going to play on this field'”.