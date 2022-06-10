Hans Nunoo Sarpei: Ghana midfielder donates to pupils in Jamestown

He also donated footballs, sets of bibs, library books (Ga literary books) and 1800 pieces of Hans Nunoo Sarpei branded exercise books.

The donations also included 20 boxes of pens, boxes of pencils and erasers, and Puma playing shoes to the pupils.

A football competition was organised by the HN Sarpei Foundation at the Ghana National Fire Service Training School Park in Jamestown., where the male and female teams from eight schools competed for the ultimate prize.

Wisdom Preparatory School emerged winners of the boys contest after defeating Adedeinkpo 1 &2 Primary School 5-1 in the final.

The girls’ football contest was won by Wisdom Preparatory School after they again beat Adedeinkpo 1 &2 Primary School 4-3 on penalties.

The winning teams were given a giant trophy for their exploits, while the best players from the boys and girls competition were both rewarded with Puma playing shoes.

Meanwhile, a couple of dignitaries graced the event, including the MP for Odododiodio Constituency, Nii Lante Vanderpuye, the Deputy German Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Helge Sander and the general secretary of the professional footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG), Anthony Baffoe.

Also in attendance was the former coach of Liberty Professionals, Reginald Asante (Reggae), who presented the medals to the various winners.

The HN Sarpei Foundation is involved in community empowerment, community engagements and supporting the less-privileged in tertiary education.

Last year, the Ghana midfielder and his team made a donation of assorted items to Becky’s Orphanage at Senya-Bereku in the Central Region.

Growing up in James town, a suburb of Accra plagued with poverty, Sarpei was fortunate enough to use football to escape the shackles of suffering.