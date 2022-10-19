RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Happy Delight presents PS5 to winner of gaming contest at Pulse Influencer Awards

Emmanuel Ayamga

Happy Delight has presented a brand new Playstation 5 console to Gideon Kumi following his victory in the gaming contest at the 2022 Pulse Influencer Awards.

The contest, which came off last Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Multichoice head office in Accra, saw eight games competing for the ultimate prize.

Gideon, however, bested all his opponents, breezing past David Adu in the quarter-finals before also beating Ranford Asante in the semi-finals.

In the finals, the Dansoman-based gamer faced off against Leeford, popularly known as Enkay, but got the better of his opponent to emerge winner of the gaming contest.

For his prize, Gideon was presented with a brand new PS5 game console on stage during the Pulse Influencer Awards.

“I’m very glad I tried this and came out victorious. Honestly thought it was a scam. But Pulse Ghana and Happy Delight proved me wrong and made it possible,” Gideon said.

“I walked home with a brand new PS5. I want to say a very big thank you to them for making it possible.”

https://twitter.com/PulseGhana/status/1582790376339169280

Happy Delight has been giving out PS5 game consoles to participants of its various challenges in recent months.

In May, Ernest Raja Nettey, a 22-year-old dancer popularly known as Official Starter, emerged as the winner of the EiD PS5 giveaway by Happy Delight.

Some students also won brand-new PS5s and other souvenirs after participating in the Happy Delight Essay Challenge.

