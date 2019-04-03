Afful suffered this injury following a collision with countryman Jonathan Mensah in the 27th minute of the game and had to be replaced.

Harrison Afful was rushed to the hospital, where he was admitted for a few days for treatment after the match.

A scan to determine the extent of the injury indicates that the former Esperance defender will be out for at least a period of four weeks

''I heard a sound, but you just never know – it’s wet and the ball is hitting sopping wet jerseys so you just don’t know what the sound is,'' Columbus Crew midfielder Will Trapp said.

''So he went down and I thought it was a nose break, which is still serious but not a big deal. To hear that he broke his jaw is just devastating.''

Afful's jaw is wired shut and will be for at least four weeks, then will need to return to match fitness.

It was a mixed reaction for the Black Stars defender because the game marked his 100th in the Major Soccer League since he joined Columbus Crew in 2015 from the North Africans giants.

The 32-year-old has been snubbed in recent Black Stars call-ups by Ghana coach James Kwesi Appiah.

Harrison Afful stands the danger of missing out on the Africa Cup of Nations which is barely six weeks away.