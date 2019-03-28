The 25-year-old Tottenham striker was awarded the honour for services to football and in recognition of England's semi-final run at the 2018 World Cup in the Queen's 2019 New Year Honours list.

He said: “I am just proud of how the boys have handled it. When stuff like that happens it's about more than football but the boys focused on their job, didn't let it affect them and it proved the best way of proving those people wrong is by winning the game and scoring goals.

“It's important that the people in charge take the right action because it is not acceptable in any country or any field or sport or job.”

Speaking after the ceremony, Kane said he had been worried about messing up his part.He added: “I'm so proud, it's a bit out the comfort zone to be off the pitch, but it's a great day for me and my family.

“With football you're in your comfort zone, even in front of thousands of people. Here, you don't want to mess anything up.”