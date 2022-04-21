Harry Maguire: Manchester United captain receives bomb threat to his home

Maguire played the full 90 minutes as Ralf Rangnick’s side was beaten 4-0 by rivals Liverpool on Tuesday, after which some fans began a petition to strip him of the captaincy.

Sky Sports reports that the defender reported the bomb threat to the Cheshire Police, with a sweep conducted at his home on Thursday afternoon.

Maguire lives in his home with fiancé Fern Hawkins and their two young kids. A spokesperson for Maguire said the player will be available for selection this weekend despite the bomb threat.

"In the last 24 hours, Harry has received a serious threat to his family home,” the spokesperson is quoted as saying.

"He has reported this to the police who are now looking into the matter. The safety of his family and those around him is obviously Harry's number one priority.

"He will continue to prepare for this weekend's fixture as normal and we will not be commenting in any further detail at this time."

A separate statement from the Cheshire Police also said: "On Wednesday 20 April, Cheshire Police were called to reports of a bomb threat at an address in the Wilmslow area.

"No evacuations took place, but as a precautionary measure a police explosives dog has attended the address this afternoon, Thursday 21 April, to conduct a search of the gardens and surrounding area."