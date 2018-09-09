Harry Maguire signs new 5-year Leicester deal

Pulse.com.gh logo
England defender Harry Maguire has signed a new five-year contract with Leicester, the club announced on Sunday.

Harry Maguire has signed a new five-year contract with Leicester City play

Harry Maguire has signed a new five-year contract with Leicester City

(AFP/File)

England defender Harry Maguire has signed a new five-year contract with Leicester, the club announced on Sunday.

The 25-year-old joined Leicester from Hull in 2017 and played every minute of their Premier League campaign last season before helping England reach the World Cup semi-finals.

Maguire, reportedly the subject of interest from Manchester United during the recent transfer window, said on Leicester's official website: "Ever since I came to this club, I've always reiterated how good they've been to me.

"They gave me an opportunity to play in the Premier League and built a great platform for me to go and perform at the World Cup, so I thank them a lot. I owe them a lot and I'm looking forward to the future."

