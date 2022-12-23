ADVERTISEMENT
Haruna Iddrisu: Ghanaian MP says he won't relocate Karela United to the north

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghanaian politician Haruna Iddrisu has all but confirmed his imminent takeover of Ghana Premier League side Karela United.

The Member of Parliament for Tamale South in the Northern Region said the takeover isn’t yet complete but he’s already involved in helping the club succeed.

He also promised to maintain Karela United as a Nzema-based team, rather than relocate the club to the north.

Karela United was formed in 2013, with the club impressively qualifying to the Ghanaian topflight in 2017.

However, the Aiyinase-based club has been experiencing financial turmoil following the demise of owner and bankroller Senator David Brigidi.

The Nigerian businessman, who was the owner of Karela Oil and Gas and many other businesses, bought the club a few years ago and invested heavily in it.

His death, though, saw the club regress due to financial struggles, which opened the doors for new investors to come in.

Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader
“I am yet to take over as the new Karela United owner but currently we are in to support the team, we will do our best to put the club forward," Haruna Iddrisu said, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

"I heard the news that I am taking the team away from Nzema land, please it is never true. The team will remain there because I want to help my sister (Abena Brigidi) to run the club as I said earlier.”

The Ghanaian MP is also the bankroller of Division One side Steadfast FC.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
