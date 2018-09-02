Hatem Ben Arfa joins Rennes from PSG

Pulse.com.gh logo
French international attacking midfielder Hatem Ben Arfa has joined Rennes from Paris saint Germain, the player revealed via his Twitter account on Sunday.

French international attacking midfielder Hatem Ben Arfa has joined Rennes from Paris saint Germain, the player revealed via his Twitter account on Sunday.

The 31-year-old former Newcastle and Hull player thereby ends two miserable seasons at PSG where featured in just 23 games and played no competitive soccer last season.

Rennes posted a video on their website announcing the arrival of a 'new artist' which showed Ben Arfa dribbling around bewildered opponents set to th Michael Jackson hit 'I want you back'.

The video pans out to a smiling Ben Arfa, who has won five Ligue 1 titles, wearing the Rennes number 18 shirt.

"I'm on top form and I've done all the tests," Ben Arfa pointed out on Sunday.

"I'm really happy to be here where there are great ambitions, I feel like it is the right club for me," he said.

It had been thought Ben Arfa would opt for a switch back to Nice, where he had a wonderful 2015-2016 season.

"It's quite complicated going back to a club where you have already been, a bit like going back with an ex-girlfriend.

Rennes' first game after the international break is against Nice.

