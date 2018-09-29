Hazard goal uploaded on PornHub with funny caption

news

Eden Hazard's goal against Liverpool was so good that someone has decided to upload the clip to PornHub because of course they have.

The Belgian has been a huge talking point in recent days after he bagged a late winner against Jurgen Klopp's side at Anfield in the Carabao Cup, with many putting him amongst the top three players in world football, behind Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Hazard has helped Chelsea to an unbeaten start to the season, and his recent efforts have only enhanced his reputation, even on the most unexpected of websites.

The 27-year-old later dedicated his winning goal to N'Golo Kante, who unsurprisingly didn't want to take a penalty.

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri named both Hazard and Kante on the bench for Chelsea's Carabao Cup third-round on Wednesday night, but the Italian boss eventually drafted the pair on with his side looking for a goal.

And his substitution was vindicated when Hazard produced a moment of brilliance.

He netted a stunning goal to knock Liverpool out of the competition whilst securing his team a spot in the next round.

Chelsea manager Sarri insists Hazard is 'maybe' the best player in world player, but can still improve.