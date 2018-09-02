Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Hazard impressed by Sarri but coy over future


Football Hazard impressed by Sarri but coy over future

Eden Hazard admits he is enjoying playing for new Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri, but the Belgium star remains coy over his future plans.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Chelsea's Eden Hazard celebrates after scoring against Bournemouth play

Chelsea's Eden Hazard celebrates after scoring against Bournemouth

(AFP)

Eden Hazard admits he is enjoying playing for new Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri, but the Belgium star remains coy over his future plans.

Hazard scored his second goal of the season in Saturday's 2-0 win over Bournemouth as Chelsea made four successive Premier League victories with Sarri in charge.

The 27-year-old was repeatedly linked with Real Madrid in the close-season and hinted he was keen to leave Stamford Bridge.

But Chelsea refused to sell the forward and Hazard, now in his seventh season at Stamford Bridge, is enjoying Sarri's style of play after the more conservative tactics of former Blues bosses.

"I like to have the ball. Not in my own half, but in the last 30 metres," Hazard told Chelsea TV.

"I like this type of game. It's completely different than Antonio Conte or (Jose) Mourinho before.

"We have more ball so for me it's not bad."

Hazard's contract expires in 2020 and the offer of an extension has not been taken up so far by the Belgian.

Hazard was a substitute in Chelsea's first two matches of the season, but was instrumental in the win over Arsenal and then started and scored against Newcastle and the Cherries.

Hazard had expressed frustration at his slow introduction to Sarri's team after the Arsenal match.

Asked how he is feeling now, Hazard said: "Good. You can see on the pitch. Let's see the future."

The arrivals of Jorginho, who followed Sarri from Napoli, and Mateo Kovacic, on loan from Real Madrid, have given Chelsea a different dimension in midfield.

"The big difference is we bring two players - Jorginho and (Mateo) Kovacic - and they are completely different," he said.

"We just try to keep the ball more often and then when we have a chance to score, we need to score.

"But when we have more ball we can be more dangerous.

"We're playing good football, so we enjoy. I want to keep this momentum."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Red card Mbappe needs to calm down says France coach Deschamps Football Red card Mbappe needs to calm down says France coach Deschamps
Football: Hatem Ben Arfa joins Rennes from PSG Football Hatem Ben Arfa joins Rennes from PSG
Football: Espanyol's Chinese owners staying for 'long term' Football Espanyol's Chinese owners staying for 'long term'
Football: Son thanks 'special' Spurs as Asian gold spares him military duty Football Son thanks 'special' Spurs as Asian gold spares him military duty
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Bernard Mensah scores, cancels Ayew's goal in Turkey Ghanaian Players Abroad Bernard Mensah scores, cancels Ayew's goal in Turkey
Football: Senegal's Koulibaly commits to Ancelotti's Napoli Football Senegal's Koulibaly commits to Ancelotti's Napoli

Recommended Videos

Ghana Premier League: Best player in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Taabea as reward Ghana Premier League Best player in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Taabea as reward
Yaw Dabo: Comedian inconsolable after Spurs demolished Manchester United Yaw Dabo Comedian inconsolable after Spurs demolished Manchester United
Video: Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Season Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Season



Top Articles

1 Football I'd do it again, says Mbappe after red cardbullet
2 Ghanaian Players Abroad Gambian actress explains why she broke up with...bullet
3 UEFA Awards Gala Real Madrid sweep all four positional awardsbullet
4 Video Watch Andre Ayew's debut goal for Fenerbahcebullet
5 Kotoko vs Hearts Man of the match in Kotoko-Hearts game receives...bullet
6 Number 12 Government has no eveidence to prosecute Nyantakyi...bullet
7 Opinion Why Cristiano Ronaldo missed out on European player...bullet
8 Draw Arsenal, Chelsea get easy draws in UEFA Europa Leaguebullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad Jordan Ayew makes Crystal Palace...bullet
10 Photos Pictures of Majeed Waris' embattled wifebullet

Top Videos

1 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
2 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Seasonbullet
3 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
4 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
5 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
6 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that would...bullet
7 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of...bullet
8 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
9 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet
10 Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t...bullet

Football

Cristiano Ronaldo's departure seems to have left more space for Karim Benzema to score
Football Benzema scoring freely for Real, Atletico crash to Celta
Cristiano Ronaldo missed a chance to score his first Serie A goal for Juventus.
Football Matuidi scores winner, Ronaldo draws blank as Juventus beat Parma
Cristiano Ronaldo missed a chance to score his first Serie A goal for Juventus.
Football Matuidi scores winner, Ronaldo draws blank as Juventus beat Parma
Karim Benzema scored twice to take his tally to four in the young season
Football Benzema double fires Real to victory over Leganes