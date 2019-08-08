Eden Hazard who combined perfectly with Olivier Giroud as Chelsea won the UEFA Europa League now plies his trade in Spain with Real Madrid, so as Luka Jovic who was instrumental as Eintracht Frankfurt reached the semi-finals of the competition has also joined the Madrid giants.

READ MORE: Champions League: Mohamed Salah snubbed for UEFA Positional award nominees for 2018/19

The Frenchman was the top scorer of the UEFA Europa League with 11 goals, while Luka Jovic scored 10 goals in the campaign, with Hazard scoring twice in the final against Arsenal in what became his final game for the Blues.

The three players will vie for the ultimate individual award of the UEFA Europa League for the 2018-19 season.

The award will be presented during the UEFA Europa League group stage draw ceremony in Monaco on 30 August.

Below are the vital stats of the three shortlisted players

Olivier Giroud (Chelsea)

Appearances: 14

Minutes: 1125

Goals: 11

Assists: 5

Eden Hazard (Chelsea)

Appearances: 8

Minutes: 451

Goals: 2

Assists: 2

Luka Jović (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Appearances: 14

Minutes: 953

Goals: 10

Assists: 1

Player rankings (4 to 10)

Aubameyang starred for Arsenal last season

Aubameyang starred for Arsenal last season

©Getty Images

4 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) – 65 points

5 Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) – 19 points

6 N'Golo Kanté (Chelsea) – 16 points

7 João Félix (Benfica, now Atlético) – 12 points

8 Willian (Chelsea) – 11 points

9= Pedro Rodríguez (Chelsea) – 9 points

9= Sébastien Haller (Eintracht, now West Ham) – 9 points

How the players were shortlisted

The jury was composed of the coaches of the 48 clubs in last season's group stage, together with 55 journalists selected by the European Sports Media (ESM) group, one from each UEFA member association.

Jury members picked their top three players, with the first receiving five points, the second three and the third one. Coaches were not allowed to vote for players from their own team.

Previous winners

2017/18: Antoine Griezmann

2016/17: Paul Pogba