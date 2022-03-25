RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

He deserves a baby boy treat -Ghanaians react to Afena Gyan's outstanding performance against Nigeria

Ghanaians have rained praises on the outstanding performance of Black Stars striker, Felix Afena Gyan in the just ended game against Nigeria.

Felix Afena Gyan

Although the march against the Super Eagles ended in a goalless draw, many Ghanaians think the performance of the 19-year-old player is commendable.

The Black Stars had high expectations on them even though they were the underdogs in this particular fixture against The Super Eagles.

However, the team will play a return leg in Nigeria on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. The match will be the decider as to who qualifies for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Below are some of the reactions on Felix Afena Gyan's performance on Friday;

