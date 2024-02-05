Herve Renard reportedly nears Egypt switch despite Ghana links

The reported confirmation of Renard's appointment as the Egyptian national team coach is also a setback for the Black Stars. With the Ghana Football Association dismissing Chris Hughton after a disappointing AFCON campaign, Renard had long been considered a potential successor. However, recent rumors have surfaced indicating that the GFA couldn't afford Renard's services anyway.

This setback for the Black Stars is notable, as Renard has already demonstrated his proficiency in managing African teams. He holds the unique distinction of being the only coach to win the AFCON with two different teams (2012 with Zambia, 2015 with Ivory Coast).

