Herve Renard reportedly nears Egypt switch despite Ghana links

Nicolas Horni

According to various media outlets, French coach Herve Renard has assured the Egyptians that he will take charge of the Pharaohs. However, this is not expected to happen immediately but likely by next August.

Hervé Renard

Reports suggest that Renard intends to first complete his commitments at the Olympic Games in his home country with the French women's national team before assuming his new role.

The reported confirmation of Renard's appointment as the Egyptian national team coach is also a setback for the Black Stars. With the Ghana Football Association dismissing Chris Hughton after a disappointing AFCON campaign, Renard had long been considered a potential successor. However, recent rumors have surfaced indicating that the GFA couldn't afford Renard's services anyway.

This setback for the Black Stars is notable, as Renard has already demonstrated his proficiency in managing African teams. He holds the unique distinction of being the only coach to win the AFCON with two different teams (2012 with Zambia, 2015 with Ivory Coast).

Who will be Chris Hughton's successor?
Who will be Chris Hughton's successor?
The search for a new national team coach continues for the Black Stars. The GFA aims to make a decision by 13 february. In a statement, the GFA outlined criteria for the new coach, including a proven track record of success, a football philosophy aligned with Ghana's football DNA, holding the highest football license globally, having over 15 years of coaching experience, and a track record of success in team building, organization, and developing young talent.

