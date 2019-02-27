Real Madrid vs Barcelona

As things stand, Los Blancos have the edge when it comes to the head-to-head record, but it is very tight. Real Madrid have just one more win ahead of Barca in all competitive games between the Spanish giants.

Barcelona will renew their rivalry against Real Madrid when they face the White Angels in the semi-finals of the Copa Del Rey on Wednesday at the Santiago Real Madrid.

Below is the head to head between the Spanish giants

Competition      Games Played   Madrid wins      Barca wins         Draws

La Liga                         178                       72                       71           35

Copa del Rey               35                            12                       15         8

Champions League         8                             3                         2          3

Other competitions*      20                             8                        6          6

Total                                240                           95                     94         51

'Other competitions' includes the Copa de la Liga and Supercopa de Espana. Pre-season friendly and exhibition matches are not included.

THE TROPHY CABINETS

Los Blancos have won 33 league championships — a Spanish record — and remain eight ahead of the Blaugrana. They are also well clear when it comes to the Champions League, with 13 against Barca's five.

Competition     Real Madrid      Barcelona

La Liga                        33             24

Copa del Rey             19             29

Supercopa de Espana    10         12

Champions League        12         5

UEFA Super Cup             4           5

Club World Cup             3           3

Total                              81          78