The Reds and Spurs have been involved in 172 battles in all competitions. Liverpool have enjoyed 82 victories, while Tottenham have 48 matches and 42 contests ended in draws.

Liverpool, in addition to a better head to head against Tottenham in clashes which date back to times, have also dominated the North London side in recent engagements.

In their last 14 meetings, Liverpool have lost just once. That loss came in October 2017, when Spurs romped to a 4-1 triumph.

Below are other interesting stats about Liverpool and Tottenham ahead of the tie:

This is going to be Liverpool’s ninth final in the European Cup/UEFA Champions League. They have won five (1977, 1978, 1982, 1984 and 2005) out of the previous nine (9). They lost the final in 1985, 2007 and 2018), whereas Spurs are playing in their first ever European Cup/ Champions League final.

The Reds suffered a 3-1 defeat in the final last years against Real Madrid and if they lose in a back to back years, they will be the only club aside Valencia to fail on two consecutive attempts in the final (2000 and 2001).

Liverpool have lost their past four finals in since winning the League Cup in 2012, while Tottenham Hotspurs have lost their past two finals since winning League Cup in 2008. Three of Liverpool’s defeat came in European club competitions.

This will be Jurgen Klopp’s fourth final in European club competitions, having lost the all the previous three (2013 and 2018 with Dortmund and Liverpool respectively in the UEFA Champions League final, while he lost the UEFA Europa League final in 2015 against Sevilla.

Tottenham have conceded more goals than any team in this year’s Champions League and seven of those goals have come in the first 15 minutes of the game.

The kick-off time for today’s UEFA Champions League final between the two English giants is 7:00 pm Ghanaian time.

The venue for the match is the newly built stadium for Atletico Madrid, Wanda Metropolitano in the Spanish capital of Spain.