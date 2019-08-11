Thousands of mourners, including friends, family and colleagues of the late Kofi Appiah gathered at the Achimota club house in Accra to bid him farewell yesterday [Saturday] as he was laid to rest.

The mourners, clad in red and black, could not hold back their tears as they filed past the lifeless body of the former presenter.

Some of them, who were still in a state of shock said they were yet to come to terms with his death.

Kofi Appiah was battling with illness for some time but gave up the ghost on Thursday, May 23, 2019.

This comes as a massive shock to the sporting fraternity due to his hard critic stand on sporting issues.

He's had stints with Peace FM, Asempa FM, Metro Fm, Hot FM and Happy FM.

Kofi Appiah started his radio career as a gospel DJ and host at Channel R before he turned a sports journalist.

May His Soul Rest in Peace!