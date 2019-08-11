Thousands of mourners, including friends, family and colleagues of the late Kofi Appiah gathered at the Achimota club house in Accra to bid him farewell yesterday [Saturday] as he was laid to rest.

Kofi Appiah laid to rest Kofi Appiah laid to rest

The mourners, clad in red and black, could not hold back their tears as they filed past the lifeless body of the former presenter.

Dan K Yeboah, Mavis Amanor and Sintim Koree 'Chaskele at Kofi Appiah's funeral Dan K Yeboah, Mavis Amanor and Sintim Koree 'Chaskele at Kofi Appiah's funeral

Some of them, who were still in a state of shock said they were yet to come to terms with his death.

Sad moment of Moses Antwi Benefo also known as P.J Mosey (right) Sad moment of Moses Antwi Benefo also known as P.J Mosey (right)

Kofi Appiah was battling with illness for some time but gave up the ghost on Thursday, May 23, 2019.

Heartbreaking photos of Countryman Songo, Dan K Yeboah & more at Kofi Appiah's funeral Heartbreaking photos of Countryman Songo, Dan K Yeboah & more at Kofi Appiah's funeral

This comes as a massive shock to the sporting fraternity due to his hard critic stand on sporting issues.

Heartbreaking photos of Countryman Songo, Dan K Yeboah & more at Kofi Appiah's funeral Heartbreaking photos of Countryman Songo, Dan K Yeboah & more at Kofi Appiah's funeral

He's had stints with Peace FM, Asempa FM, Metro Fm, Hot FM and Happy FM.

Heartbreaking photos of Countryman Songo, Dan K Yeboah & more at Kofi Appiah's funeral Heartbreaking photos of Countryman Songo, Dan K Yeboah & more at Kofi Appiah's funeral

Kofi Appiah started his radio career as a gospel DJ and host at Channel R before he turned a sports journalist.

Mavis Amanor, Ibrahim Tanko and Eric Asiedu Boadi at Kofi Appiah's funeral Mavis Amanor, Ibrahim Tanko and Eric Asiedu Boadi at Kofi Appiah's funeral

May His Soul Rest in Peace!

Enoch Worlanyo Wallace (middle) and Charles Osei Asibey (right) at Kofi Appiah's funeral Enoch Worlanyo Wallace (middle) and Charles Osei Asibey (right) at Kofi Appiah's funeral
Nathaniel Attoh, Charles Osei Asibey and Stephen Appiah Nathaniel Attoh, Charles Osei Asibey and Stephen Appiah