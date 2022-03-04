Goals from Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and substitute Patrick Razak saw the Phobiana emerge victorious in what was a cagey encounter, ensuring Samuel Boateng’s strike was only good enough for a consolation…
Hearts 2-1 Kotoko: Phobians win 2022 President’s Cup
Hearts of Oak have won the 2022 GHALCA President’s Cup after beating rivals Asante Kotoko 2-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium.
Recommended articles
More to follow…
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh