Hearts 2-1 Kotoko: Phobians win 2022 President’s Cup

Emmanuel Ayamga

Hearts of Oak have won the 2022 GHALCA President’s Cup after beating rivals Asante Kotoko 2-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Goals from Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and substitute Patrick Razak saw the Phobiana emerge victorious in what was a cagey encounter, ensuring Samuel Boateng’s strike was only good enough for a consolation…

More to follow…

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

