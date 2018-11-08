Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Hearts appoint Kim Grant as director of football and first team coach

The Phobians have named the former Black Stars striker as director of football and first team head coach of the club

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Hearts appoint Kim Grant as director of football and first team coach play

Hearts appoint Kim Grant as director of football and first team coach

Accra Hearts of Oak have appointed Kim Grant as the director of football and first team head coach.

Grant was until recently the technical director of fellow Ghana Premier League side Elmina Sharks.

The 46-year-old former Charlton Athletic striker is expected to bring his wealth of experience to bear.

READ MORE: Confirmed: Kwesi Appiah recalls the Ayews as he names 20-man squad for Ethiopia clash

Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak have confirmed the appointment of ex-Ghana international Kim Grant as Director of Football and First Team Head Coach.

READ MORE: Disclaimer: I'll talk and shake Ghana, I can't go down alone- Kwesi Nyantakyi

The unveiling ceremony will take place at Sun City Hotel Apartment on the LA road in Accra later today.

play
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Confirmed: Kwesi Appiah recalls the Ayews as he names 20-man squad for Ethiopia clash Confirmed: Kwesi Appiah recalls the Ayews as he names 20-man squad for Ethiopia clash
Football: Oscar, ageing legs: five reasons Guangzhou lost Chinese crown Football Oscar, ageing legs: five reasons Guangzhou lost Chinese crown
Football: Mourinho hails 'fantastic' comeback as United steal Ronaldo thunder Football Mourinho hails 'fantastic' comeback as United steal Ronaldo thunder
Football: Man United stun Juventus as Man City, Real enjoy big Champions League wins Football Man United stun Juventus as Man City, Real enjoy big Champions League wins
Football: Ronaldo frustated as Juve 'gift' United victory Football Ronaldo frustated as Juve 'gift' United victory
Football: Ahly, Esperance title showdown as African image tarnished Football Ahly, Esperance title showdown as African image tarnished

Recommended Videos

Bukom Banku wears eyelashes worth GHC 1,000 Bukom Banku wears eyelashes worth GHC 1,000
I'm not a cheat; DNA test will vindicate me- Asamoah Gyan's wife I'm not a cheat; DNA test will vindicate me- Asamoah Gyan's wife
Asamoah Gyan files for divorce Asamoah Gyan files for divorce



Football

A 90th-minute own goal by Leonardo Bonucci condemned Juventus to their first defeat of the season
Football Five things we learned from the Champions League
Smash and grab: Man Utd silenced the Allianz Stadium with two late goals against Juventus
Football Ronaldo scores but Man United stun Juve with two late goals
Robert Lewandowski
Football Kovac admits misfiring Bayern must improve for Dortmund showdown
Manchester City's Raheem Sterling was awarded a comical penalty after kicking the ground in a 6-0 thrashing of Shakhtar Donetsk
Football Champions League needs VAR, says Guardiola as City gain from comical penalty
X
Advertisement