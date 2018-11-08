Hearts appoint Kim Grant as director of football and first team coach

news

Accra Hearts of Oak have appointed Kim Grant as the director of football and first team head coach.

Grant was until recently the technical director of fellow Ghana Premier League side Elmina Sharks.

The 46-year-old former Charlton Athletic striker is expected to bring his wealth of experience to bear.

The unveiling ceremony will take place at Sun City Hotel Apartment on the LA road in Accra later today.